Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory against Germany

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory against Germany that fetched the country an Olympic medal after 41 long years.

‘This historic win at  Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons’ – says Patnaik.

