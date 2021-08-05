Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory against Germany that fetched the country an Olympic medal after 41 long years.

‘This historic win at Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons’ – says Patnaik.

Brilliant in Blue 👏

Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021