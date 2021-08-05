India wins Bronze medal in Men’s Hockey ;Defeated Germany 5-4 in #TokyoOlympics

New Delhi: Indian men’s Hockey team brings Bronze medal home after they beat Germany, 5-4. India wins a medal in hockey after 41 years as they beat Germany 5-4 in the 3rd-4th place play-off.

India have made history as they claim the bronze medal in hockey after 49 years and first podium in 41 years as they beat Germany 5-4. Timur Oruz scored an early goal to hand the lead to Germany as Simranjeet Singh equalised for the Indian men’s hockey team. Benedikt Furk and Niklas Wellen scored the second and third goals as Hardik and Harmanpreet equalised and Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and Simranjeet netted his second of the match to give India a two-goal lead but Germnygot one back through Lukas Windfeder, as they look to secure an Olympic medal after 41 years in the third-fourth place play-off match.

Top class from India. They were under the pump after conceding two quick goals in the 2nd quarter but they found a response to head into half-time at 3-3. Following the break, they have found two more goals to put the pressure completely back on Germany. India are bidding to end their 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal.