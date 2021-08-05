Odisha: Khordha District Reports 164 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 164 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,342 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th August
New Positive Cases: 1342
In quarantine: 775
Local contacts: 567
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 30
- Balasore: 59
- Bargarh: 8
- Bhadrak: 40
- Balangir: 3
- Cuttack: 164
- Deogarh: 3
- Dhenkanal: 19
- Gajapati: 4
- Ganjam: 9
- Jagatsinghpur: 78
- Jajpur: 66
- Jharsuguda: 3
- Kalahandi: 3
- Kandhamal: 5
- Kendrapada: 43
- Keonjhar: 23
- Khurda: 477
- Koraput: 11
- Malkangiri: 7
- Mayurbhanj: 41
- Nawarangpur: 2
- Nayagarh: 28
- Nuapada: 3
- Puri: 55
- Rayagada: 18
- Sambalpur: 18
- Sonepur: 4
- Sundargarh: 13
- State Pool: 105
New recoveries: 1630
Cumulative tested: 16355276
Positive: 983523
Recovered: 963718
Active cases: 13516