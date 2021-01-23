Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated exporting community for registering 55% increase in export value over last year

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating the State Export Award Ceremony-2021, CM Naveen Patnaik said, Odisha Govt strives to create a conducive atmosphere for export through greater ease of doing business, implementation of 5T mechanism, infrastructure support and facilities for quality standardisation.

Citing that Odisha is among top 5 states in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2020, CM said efforts to promote exports are paying off to boost export turnover consistently. CM congratulated exporting community for registering 55% increase in export value over last year. CM said that many local MSMEs products have potential to compete in global market & asserted that time is not far off when products made by Women SHGs will be sold in Europe & US. CM congratulated awardees & asserted that together we can make Odisha an export hub of the country.