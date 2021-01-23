ADC Ramban inspects progress on flyover, protection works

Ramban: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal today visited the construction site of the flyover to take stock of progress of work on the prestigious National Highway-44 Four Laning project.

The ADC, who is also the collector land acquisition, was accompanied by representatives of NHAI and Revenue department, Project Manager, GAMMON, construction company, Pramod Mishra besides members of MC Ramban.

After the on the spot inspection, the ADC directed the officers of NHAI to implement all the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban and decisions taken by the authorities in the meeting held on January, 21.

A threadbare discussion on the issues pertaining to control collateral damage along the construction sites was also held.

The ADC directed the Project Manager to speed up the construction work on all protection walls and avoid collateral damage of residential structures and other private buildings.

The Project Manager assured that the construction work of the flyover will be completed within stipulated time frame.