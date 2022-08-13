Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik awarded Suraj Award for 2022 to Sushil Sahu and Siddhi Samriddhi of Ganjam district today

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today awarded Suraj Award for 2022 to Sushil Sahu and Siddhi Samriddhi of Ganjam district and a cheque of worth Rs 5 lakh each to the wife of Sushil and father of Siddhi was presented by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Notably, Suraj, a resident of Ganjam district was declared brain dead on November 2, 2019 by the doctors after which his parents decided to donate his organs to save lives of others. Accordingly, his heart, liver, two kidneys and both eyes were transplanted to save six lives.