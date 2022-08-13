Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, ‘Sourajalanidhi’ programme is helping small & marginal farmers in remote areas to boost productivity & enhance income with the use of Solar Energy

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, ‘Sourajalanidhi’ programme is helping small & marginal farmers in remote areas to boost productivity & enhance income with the use of Solar Energy, says Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik .

Besides, Sourajalanidhi is irrigating farmlands in remote areas and is benefiting the farmers facing difficulties in getting proper electricity for farming purpose.

Further, Solar voltaic pump sets are also provided to farmers and with the OREDA support farmers are able to use solar energy efficiently for irrigation.