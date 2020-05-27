Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks officials to resume developmental works in Puri & Bhubaneswar Heritage Projects. CM Naveen Patnaik today holds Video Conference with Puri Collector and other district officials regarding Puri World Heritage City Project and asks them to ensure resumption of work by day after tomorrow.

“We’ve had a more than 2-month break in view of coronavirus outbreak where all work was stopped. We must ease restrictions now & try and begin developmental works in Puri & Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow,” said CM Patnaik during the meeting.

