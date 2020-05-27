Tata Steel BSL deploys first commercial electric cars in Odisha at its plant in Dhenkanal

Narendrapur: As part of its drive to promote clean energy, Tata Steel BSL has introduced 6 Electric Cars in its fleet of vehicles at its plant in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. These Tata Tigor EV cars by Tata Motors are the first electric cars to be registered for commercial use in the state.

Dr Anup Mallick, Regional Officer, Angul Division, Odisha State Pollution Control Board and Mr Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Steel BSL formally flagged off two of the 6 cars to be deployed in the plant.

Terming it as a new dawn in Odisha’s fight against vehicular pollution, Dr Mallick said, initiatives like these will go a long way ensuring cleaner air and greener energy in the state. I am very happy that Tata Steel BSL rolled out first commercial electric cars in Odisha.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Pandey said this is part of the sustainable journey of Tata Steel BSL which has been striving to reduce its water and power consumption, CO2 emission, promote cleaner air and scientific management of solid waste, etc. Going forward, in a phased manner, we would like to slowly replace more company vehicles with electric cars.

Other senior executives of the company including Mr Manikanta Naik, Chief, Corporate Services, Mr Giridhar Venkatnarayanan, Chief, Iron Making, Mr Saroj Banerjee, Chief, Environment were present on the occasion.

Flagged off just 3 days before the month of June, which the company observes as sustainability month, this step is a big push towards its green drive. These Tata Tigor EV cars have the fast charging time (0%-80% with 15 kW charger) in two hours and certified full charge range of 213 km as per the information from the manufacturer.

Related

comments