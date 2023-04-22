Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for kin of slain jawan Debashish Biswal in Poonch terror attack

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Paying deep tributes to Odia Martyr Debashsih Biswal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of Biswal. Patnaik expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to God to give them enough strength and patience to overcome such a sad time.

Earlier, Naveen had tweeted that his sacrifice for the safety of the country will always be remembered.

Biswal, 32, was among five soldiers who were killed by a terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He is a resident of Satyavadi area in Puri district.

He got married a year ago on the day of Akshya Tritiya. He left behind his infant daughter who is only four-month old.

He joined the Rashtriya Rifles in 2013 as a general duty soldier.

Five soldiers were killed and one was injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked with grenade by unidentified terrorists and caught fire.

 

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.