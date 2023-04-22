Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for kin of slain jawan Debashish Biswal in Poonch terror attack

Bhubaneswar: Paying deep tributes to Odia Martyr Debashsih Biswal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of Biswal. Patnaik expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to God to give them enough strength and patience to overcome such a sad time.

Earlier, Naveen had tweeted that his sacrifice for the safety of the country will always be remembered.

Biswal, 32, was among five soldiers who were killed by a terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He is a resident of Satyavadi area in Puri district.

He got married a year ago on the day of Akshya Tritiya. He left behind his infant daughter who is only four-month old.

He joined the Rashtriya Rifles in 2013 as a general duty soldier.

Five soldiers were killed and one was injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked with grenade by unidentified terrorists and caught fire.