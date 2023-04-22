Bhubaneswar: Mortal remains of martyred Odia jawan Debashish Biswal reach Bhubaneswar. Guard of honour given to martyred Odia Jawan Debashish Biswal at Bhubaneswar airport. Senior officials of Indian army, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pay tribute.Odisha Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BJP leader Sambit Patra and others paid tribute to Lance Naik Debashish Baswal and laid a wreath on his mortal remains. He lost his life in the Poonch terror attack on 20th April.

last rites of jawan to be conducted at native village in Satyabadi in Puri district . Mortal remains of martyred Odia Jawan Debashish Biswal being taken to his native village Khandayat Sahi in Puri from Bhubaneswar airport