Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced various projects worth Rs. 68 Crores for the development of the area

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through Video Conference, talked to the people of Pipili-Delang area and announced various projects worth Rs. 68 Crores for the development of the area. He said that development of roads and irrigation facilities along with construction of bridges, stadium,

bus-stand are included in the package.

Chief Minister describing on Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Berboi of Delang in 1938 and his participation in an exhibition of agriculture and village industries there, said that Gandhi’s ideals are important to us for all the time. He further said that State Government has decided to develop the Gandhi Memorial and to establish a model school in Berboi.

Chief Minister reiterated that he has focused on the development of villages always, especially on the welfare of women and farmers. Smile on the faces of poor people gives him satisfaction to the best, he added. Hon’ble Chief Minister also offered his tribute to Pradeep Maharathi, departed MLA of Pipili.

Sanjay Das Barma, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board, Sri Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister, School and Mass Education, Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Sports and Youth Services, Sri Pinaki Mishra, Hon’ble MP, Puri, Sri Pranab Prakash Das, Hon’ble MLA, Sri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble MLA, Sri Umakanta Samantaray, Hon’ble MLA, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary and Senior Officers attended the programme while Sri V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) moderated.