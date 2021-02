New Delhi: The world’s biggest cricket stadium will be inaugurated by President Kovind before the start of the match. The new and improved MoteraStadium is set to host the 3rd India vs England test match on 24th February 2021.

An innovative feature of Motera Stadium is that the 360-degree podium concourse at a height of 9 meters simplifies the movement of spectators, as well as provides a uniform view to the spectators from any stand.