ONGC CMD inaugurates residential complex of Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-specialty Hospital at Rajabari

New Delhi: ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker inaugurated the residential building of the Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-specialty Hospital at Rajabari of Sivasagar on 22.02.2021. The residential block worth around Rs 10 core is a part of the 300 bed multi-specialty hospital project – an ONGC CSR initiative with total financial outlay of Rs 313 crore. The ground plus 6 floor residential complex has 24 fully-furnished quarters, which ensures round the clock availabilities of Doctors for attending to all kind of emergencies.

To address the healthcare needs of the local people of Sivasagar, ONGC decided to set up a multi-specialty hospital in the region, which was long deprived of quality healthcare facilities. ONGC Board accorded approval for setting up a 300 bed multi-specialty hospital in three phases through ONGC Foundation Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan has been engaged as construction management and operating partner.

The services of the first phase of the hospital, with 67 beds, were inaugurated by Petroleum Minister Mr Dharmendra Pradhan on 1 March 2019 at Guwahati. In one year, over 33000 people have already been benefitted from the healthcare facility, out of which 6800 were dialysis patient. The Phase II of the project is in advance stage of completion and scheduled to be commissioned by Sept 2021. The three new blocks coming up as part of Phase II will accomodated 162 additional beds with all allied services.

The ONGC CSR project has already become a lifeline for the local people , who had to earlier travel over 90 Km to Dibrugarh to receive even basic medical attention. Hospital is also empaneled with Ayushman Bharat and Atal Amrit scheme of Govt. which has facilitated in providing treatment to all section of the society.