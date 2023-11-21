Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, along with Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, Mr. Arsene Wenger, inaugurated the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik, along with Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, Mr. Arsene Wenger, inaugurated the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in front of a full house Kalinga stadium during the India vs Qatar encounter at Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualification campaign in Kalinga Stadium. #Football #FIFA

This is a major initiative to boost football development in India. AIFF and FIFA are partnering with Government of Odisha in establishing this academy. 50 talented football players In the under 14 years category will be selected for the academy from across the country, including 15 Odisha players.