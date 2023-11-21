Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” Set for Theatrical Release on March 1, 2024

Mumbai, Nov 21 – Kiran Rao, renowned for her directorial venture “Dhobi Ghat” in 2010, is all set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, “Laapataa Ladies.” The makers announced on Tuesday that the eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on March 1, 2024.

AAMIR KHAN – KIRAN RAO – JIO STUDIOS: ‘LAAPATAA LADIES’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #AamirKhan and #KiranRao reunite after #DhobiGhat … #LaapataaLadies – the comedy-drama directed by #KiranRao – to release in *cinemas* on 1 March 2024.

Returning to the director’s chair after more than a decade, Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” is a production of Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions. The film is highly anticipated, given Rao’s distinctive storytelling style and her previous cinematic success.

In a statement posted on X by Aamir Khan Production, the production house excitedly shared, “‘Laapataa Ladies’ ki khoj abhi jaari hai! Milenge 1st March 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein,” inviting audiences to witness the cinematic journey unfolding on the big screen.

With expectations soaring high, the announcement has sparked enthusiasm among movie enthusiasts, eagerly anticipating Rao’s directorial prowess and the unique narrative “Laapataa Ladies” promises to deliver. As the countdown begins, fans are geared up to experience the magic that Kiran Rao is known to weave through her storytelling.