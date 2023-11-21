Pankaj Advani Secures 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha

In a spectacular showcase of skill and resilience, Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched victory at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Tuesday, marking an astonishing 26th win in his illustrious career. Advani staged a remarkable comeback against compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final, overturning an initial 26-180 deficit to claim a resounding 1000–416 victory.

IBSF World Billiards Champion (Long Format) 🏆😊

This is for us India 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kLEdRPpnnq — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) November 21, 2023

The thrilling final witnessed Kothari, the 2018 world champion, initially taking charge and maintaining a steady lead. However, Advani’s unwavering determination and tactical prowess shone through as he capitalized on Kothari’s missed opportunities, gradually narrowing the gap and ultimately securing a commanding win.

This triumph for Advani marks a historic milestone in the world of billiards, further solidifying his status as one of the sport’s most exceptional talents. His remarkable comeback and dominant performance in the championship final showcased his unparalleled skill and reaffirmed his unparalleled dominance in the realm of billiards.