President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced as the Chief Guest at the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla

New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha, today (November 21, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the development of our country depends on the contribution of youth. Students graduating from this university will be responsible for constructing roads, buildings, dams and factories using the latest technologies. As engineers, they will be the architects of progress. As innovators, they will be bridges between imagination and reality. She stated that in the rapidly progressing world, the skill and knowledge that they have acquired in this institution are going to be the bedrock upon which their future as well as the future of the nation will be built.

The President was happy to note that a special Satellite Launch Vehicle developed by the students of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology has been successful on an experimental basis. It received appreciation from ISRO and a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the University and ISRO for further research. She also noted that an Innovation and Incubation Center has been established in the campus of this university. She appreciated students and faculty members of the University for their Creative Work.

The President said that we have set a target to make India a developed country before 2047. She added that technology can accelerate the pace of development. Therefore, technocrats and engineers will play an important role in making India a developed nation.

The President advised students to be mindful of the fact that their success will not solely be measured by their personal achievements. She said that it will also be measured by the positive impact they will make on the lives of others. She urged them to make every effort for excellence, not just for personal gain, but also for the progress of the Nation. She also urged them to strive to become agents of positive change, advocates of diversity and champions of integrity.

The President said that we should not forget our traditional values while embracing technical advancements. The National Education Policy – 2020 focuses on mother tongue, tradition and culture. She emphasised that the development of the country should be inclusive and dedicated to the entire humanity. She said that we must always remember the values inherent in our culture to make development humanity friendly.