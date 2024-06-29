Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will conduct hearing of public grievances at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, Unit V, Bhubaneswar on July 1 from 11 AM.
“Registration for the grievance hearing will be done at the CM Grievance Cell from 9.00 AM till 12 noon on the same day,” read a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievances (GA&PG) Department.
The GA&PG Department has asked interested persons to be present at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell at the aforementioned time for registration and to convey their grievances to the Chief Minister.