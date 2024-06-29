Five Army Soldiers Killed In A Flash Flood During Tank Warfare Exercises In Ladakh

Five Army soldiers were killed during a tank warfare exercise in the Ladakh region last night when the stream through which the tanks were passing suddenly got flooded. An exercise of tank warfare was going on in the Daulat Beg Ode area near the line of actual control (LAC). In an Official Statement, defense spokesperson in Leh said the mishap occurred while deinducting from a military training activity, an army T-72 tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.

Rescue teams rushed to the location, but due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn’t succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. The Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel.