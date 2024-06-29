LAccMI Bus Service Scheme To Be Renamed As ‘Mukhyamantri Bus Seva’

Bhubaneswar: Transport, Mines and Steel Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed on Saturday that the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI scheme) will be renamed as ‘Mukhyamantri Bus Seva’ soon.

The Minister said that discussion in this regard has already been made and the service will be implemented in the State soon. He further said that no party symbol would be used in the service.

“You will not find any party symbols in all our schemes. All the schemes will be meant for the welfare of people. We give strong assurance to the people to provide bus service. After analysing the LAccMI scheme, we have decided not to use any party symbol and rename it as ‘Mukhyamantri Bus Seva’. Discussion in this regard has already been made and the scheme will be implemented soon,” said Jena.