Bhubaneswar: Odisha Matric Exam this year will commence on April 29 and continue till May 6. This was informed by the Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

Odisha govt has decided to conduct summative assessment II for Class 10 students; the exam will be mandatory for all students says Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

Students will appear in summative assessment II in their own schools; teachers from other schools will be appointed for management of the exam says Chief Secretary.