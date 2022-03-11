Axis Bank in partnership with Gujarat Police promotes Cyber Awareness & Fraud Protection among customers

Ahmedabad: Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank and also a strong advocate of cybersecurity has recently launched the #InnChoroSeSawadhaan film, a digital campaign on cyber awareness & fraud protection in partnership with the Gujarat Police. The purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among people on the latest modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to digitally dupe people of their hard-earned money.

The launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries from both Axis Bank and Gujarat Police Department. The Gujarat Police Department was represented by Mr. Sanjay Srivastava (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, JCP (Admin & Headquarter), Mr. Amit Vasava, DCP Cyber Crime, while Axis Bank was represented by Mr. Lalit Chopra, EVP & Regional Branch Banking Head West 2, Ms. Neepa Shah, VP & Cluster Head and Ms. Mili Singhal, VP & Business Head Salary West 2 along with Mr. Harsh Uprety and Ms. Prasanna Ramdas.

Commenting on the launch, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said, “At Axis Bank, we have always considered the safety and security of our customers as the utmost priority. As customer custodians, we believe that it is our duty to spread awareness and to ensure that they are not only cognizant of various types of online frauds, but are also aware of several measures that can help prevent them from becoming victims of such fraud. We’re delighted to partner with the Gujarat Police Department to spread this message amongst the customers.”