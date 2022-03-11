NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs. 933.61 crore to Government of India for FY 2021-22

New Delhi: NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company and a ‘Mini Ratna’ Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India has paid an interim dividend of Rs. 933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22 on March 4th 2022. The dividend payout bank advice was presented to Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy by Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC on March 10th 2022 in the presence of Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) Government of India and Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Shri K.K. Goel, Executive Director (Finance) and Shri Sanjay Kumar Madan, Executive Director (Finance) from NHPC.

NHPC had already paid Rs. 249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs. 1183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22.

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 11th February 2022 had declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 1.31 per Equity share i.e. 13.10% of the face value. NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2021-22 worked out to Rs. 1315.90 crore. The Company had paid an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25 per share with total outflow of Rs. 1255.63 crore for the financial year 2020-21 in addition to final dividend of Rs. 0.35 per share with total outflow of Rs. 351.58 crore. Thus, total dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share with total outflow of Rs. 1607.21 crore had been paid for the financial year 2020-21.

In terms of Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Guidelines dated May 27, 2016 on Capital Restructuring of CPSEs, each CPSU would pay a minimum annual dividend at the rate of 30% of PAT or 5% of Net worth, whichever is higher. In line with the ibid guidelines, NHPC had paid total dividend of Rs. 1607.21 crore i.e. 5.08% of net worth of the Company for the financial year 2020-21.

NHPC had earned net profit of Rs. 2977.62 crore for the nine months ended FY’22 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs. 2829.16 crore. The Company had earned net profit of Rs. 3233.37 crore for the financial year 2020-21.