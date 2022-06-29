Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) to understand the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries

Bhubaneswar : A senior leadership team from Odisha led by Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) to understand the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries.

DMCC is one of the largest free trade zones in the UAE. Chief Secretary discussed the possibilities for exchange of skill capabilities and of conducting training programs for the youth from #Odisha for employment at high tech centres such as DMCC.

The Team also visited the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone Authority to witness the custom-free zone & the world-class warehousing facilities. The Team met the Director SAIF ZONE and discussed potential opportunities in the logistics & warehousing sector in Odisha.