Odisha : The historic city of Paralakhemundi is being decked up for Rath Yatra 2022 with beautiful traditional paintings on the road

Bhubaneswar : As only a day left to the auspicious Rath Yatra , the historic city of Paralakhemundi in Odisha is being decked up for Rath Yatra 2022 with beautiful traditional paintings on the road.
P.C @PIBBhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar : As only a day left to the auspicious Rath Yatra , the historic city of Paralakhemundi in Odisha is being decked up for Rath Yatra 2022 with beautiful traditional paintings on the road.
P.C @PIBBhubaneswar
Prev Post
Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra visited the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) to understand the free trade zone concept, primarily in the services and financial sector industries