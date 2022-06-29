OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : The historic city of Paralakhemundi is being decked up for Rath Yatra 2022 with beautiful traditional paintings on the road

Bhubaneswar : As only a day left to the auspicious Rath Yatra , the historic city of Paralakhemundi in Odisha is being decked up for Rath Yatra 2022 with beautiful traditional paintings on the road.

P.C @PIBBhubaneswar

