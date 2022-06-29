India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.46 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.46 Cr (1,97,46,57,138) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,56,78,429 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.65 Cr (3,65,66,839) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,865 2nd Dose 1,00,63,714 Precaution Dose 56,74,404 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,23,695 2nd Dose 1,76,24,541 Precaution Dose 1,01,84,018 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,65,66,839 2nd Dose 2,31,73,832 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,03,93,817 2nd Dose 4,86,59,660 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,82,10,651 2nd Dose 50,10,51,145 Precaution Dose 28,47,482 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,39,243 2nd Dose 19,33,81,568 Precaution Dose 25,18,721 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,50,798 2nd Dose 12,07,79,041 Precaution Dose 2,40,05,104 Precaution Dose 4,52,29,729 Total 1,97,46,57,138

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 99,602. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56%. 11,574 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,08,666.

14,506 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,33,659 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.19 Cr (86,19,23,059) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.35%.