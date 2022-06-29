India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, VIBRANT INDIA 2022 will be organized from July 15th to July 17th, 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

New Delhi : India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, “VIBRANT INDIA EVENT SOLUTION” commonly known as “VIBRANT INDIA ” is hosting the 8th Edition of one of India’s biggest integrated “HOUSEWARES & HOME APPLIANCES TRADE FAIR- 2022” it is an international exhibition and conference on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Glassware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless Steel Industry. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at “Hall No. 12A &12, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi INDIA “from ” July15,16,17,2022″ the three-day exhibition, is to be held concurrently along with celebrations of houseware & home appliances of Indian industry is expected to attract the participation of about 500 + domestic and international exhibitors. Informed Narendra Diwaker , MD, Vibrant India and organizer of Vibrant India expo Apart from Narendra Diwakar, Jaswinder Singh Choudhary of Vibrant India Event Solution, Bhavesh Jain, Managing Director of Maxfresh, Rajiv Malhotra, Managing Director of Surya Flame and Pawan Kansal, Managing Director of Jagdamba Cutlery also addressed the press conference.

One of the renowned brands in the kitchenware industry Mr. Cook will be participating as the main sponsor for this 3-day International Exhibition. The United Metalik Group MD, and the Owner of Mr. Cook Navaid Nowshah announce that after an over whelming response from their dealers for their range of pressure cookers & cookware, Mr. Cook is now launching a complete range of small home appliances. They are also launching large-sized pressure cookers up to 60 liters for HORECA. The Main Sponsor Mr. Cook is delighted to support all the participants at India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, VIBRANT INDIA 2022.

In the endeavour to build the Houseware Industry like ,Home appliances and Horeca segments Vibrant India is also inviting afew leading brands of the Stainless steel and Cookware like Prestige TTK ,Chakmak ,PNB, Maxfresh one of the leading brand from the house of Shree Vallabh Metals with presence of Mr.Bhavesh Jain the Managing Director of the company to be part of this press conference at constitution club of India.

Mr. Narendra Diwaker, Organizer and Managing Editor of Vibrant India along with Mr . Jasvinder Singh Chaudhary said, “The Houseware and Home Appliances Trade Fair is India’s complete exhibition on Stainless Steel utensils, Kitchen Appliances, and household goods. National and International Exhibitors displaying their products and providing insights into the latest trends in utensils, Kitchen Appliances and household goods with a focus on stainless steel products”.

India is the fastest emerging market for Houseware, kitchenware & Home Appliances and the second largest growing economy in the world after China. This industry in India has registered strong growth over the past decade and the market is responding with new product innovations at attractive prices accompanied by attractive packaging. Thus the Houseware & Home Appliances trade fair also aimed at promoting the domestic economy, in particular with regard to the manufacturing of stainless steel products.

VIBRANT INDIA 2022 offers a unique opportunity for Home Appliance enthusiasts and fans to reach out to all other stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers and marketers, and visitors. Mr. Narendra Diwaker & Jasvinder Singh Chaudhary said, VIBRANT INDIA 2022 presents an unparalleled marketing opportunity for exhibitors for networking, face-to-face meetings, striking the deals of the future, and building successful, steady business partnerships. Taking forward the “Make in India” initiative of the Central Government, this shall be the perfect platform for the assimilation and exploration of new ideas, innovative products, and exemplary solutions.

According to Mr. Narendra Diwaker the Key Highlights of this show will be the Focused Exhibition for the accommodating 30000 visitors from Pan India and the Exhibitors will get a back to back chance to meet up and build down the chain of Dealers and distribution network pan India whereby the Conference on Houseware& Home Appliances indicates growth in India, for the Housewares & Home Appliances products, Concurrent Conference on Investment Scenario & Business Growth, participation from Giant Houseware& Home Appliances Industries Players, Industries & Government Delegates Visit from PAN India & Globe, Interaction with industry, Interaction on emerging technologies for Houseware & Home Appliances in industry, Deliberation on policy environment for fostering growth of Indian Houseware & Home Appliances industry, Initiation of winning business dialogues with organizations having diversified business interests and in addition, interesting speeches, sessions and case studies by eminent scholars and industry names shall also be part of VIBRANT INDIA FAIR 2022.