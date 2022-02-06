Odisha Chief Secretary directed the dept of horticulture to popularize cultivation of jackfruit with necessary supports

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Ch Mahapatra has directed the dept of horticulture to popularize cultivation of jackfruit with necessary supports like quality planting material, post harvest processing, value addition and marketing.

Presiding over a high level meeting on production of nutritious fruits held in virtual mode Chief Secretary directed to promote and popularize jackfruit cultivation in the State.

Sri PK Jena asked the department to work out a detail plan with inputs from the thematic experts. The experts suggested to glamorize the food items processed from jackfruit through jackfruit festivals at different levels.