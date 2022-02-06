Photografia 5.0: Photography workshop begins in IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The much-anticipated annual photography workshop of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal, began today and will continue till February 9th. Two national award-winning photojournalists – Himangshu Vyas, Adjunct Professor of Photojournalism, HJU, and Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi, Senior Journalist and Visual Storyteller, along with Amit Chatterjee, Architect and Assistant Professor, VSSUT, will lead and conduct the five-day long workshop on Photography, Photojournalism, and Visual Storytelling.

More than 90 participants from IIMC and other institutions are taking part in the workshop hosted by IIMC Dhenkanal to improve their photo-storytelling talents. The inauguration event was attended by Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director, IIMC Dhenkanal, Prof. Ruatliana Sailo, Regional Director, IIMC Aizawl, as well as other academic members, resource persons, and participants.

Inaugurating the workshop, Regional Director of IIMC, Dhenkanal, Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee said, “Visual communication is arguably the strongest form of communication, particularly because it can be comprehended by people without major language barriers when done right. This is something no amount of verbal or written communication can achieve, thus it’s critical for the students to hone their skill in using images to communicate stories.” Prof. Sailo, Regional Director and Professor, IIMC, Aizawl, encouraged the attendees to explore the opportunity in photojournalism as a career.

While interacting with the participants, co-resource person, Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi said, “Anyone with a camera may become a photographer, although the term photographer does not mean that all images can be called photographs, just like the term ‘writer’ does not necessarily imply a good writer. Hence, learning the art and science behind the craft is crucial.”

The workshop offers both theoretical and intensive hands-on learning, with a focus on the past, present, and future of photojournalism. It will also investigate various camera techniques as well as many aspects of visual storytelling. This training is essential for anybody interested in pursuing a career in photojournalism. The works of the participants will be shown in an online photo exhibition for everybody to view and engage with.