Paradip: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with Secy to CM (5T) VK Pandian today visit proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site; Port with an investment of over Rs 4000Cr to come at Akhadasali village in Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, 13KM from the river mouth at Paradip

The Mahanadi Riverine Port project in Kendrapara District will be set up in PPP mode with a capacity of 54 MTPA and estimated cost of Rs.4,062 Cr. The Port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 5000 people.

