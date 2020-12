Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP unit kickstarts 5-day long padayatra over Nayagarh minor girl murder. BJP’s 5-day long padayatra kick starts from Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar; Party Odisha unit chief Samir Mohanty & national spokesperson Sambit Patra join the padayatra; Padyatra to reach Jadupur in Nayagarh, the native village of 5-yr-old girl on Dec 24.

