Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presided over the State Natural Disaster Committee meeting today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi presided over the State Natural Disaster Committee meeting today and took many important steps. The Irrigation Department has ordered steps to be taken on a war-time basis to immediately repair the weakened river banks and gulfs created in the past in the state.

He has also ordered to arrange drainage works and drainage of drains in urban areas. Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Metropolitan Corporation will prepare a proposal of Rs 200 crore for urban flood management and provide it as soon as possible. In addition to this, a long-term program will be prepared for flood management in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other urban areas with the technical support of IIT Delhi, he said. State, district and other offices will have a 24-hour control room. The chief minister directed the health department to stock anti-snake venom in all health centers as there is a high chance of snakebites on rainy days.

Steps will be taken so that the public can be given advance information about various calamities through the alert mobile app and awareness about this app will be created among the public. Odaraf currently has 20 units, but it will be increased to 30 units. Similarly, the fire department is the first responder to any disaster at the district level. 394 crores from the Disaster Relief Fund are being spent to increase the capacity of the fire department. Another provision of Rs. 200 crore will be made for this. Five regional fire service hubs will be arranged to be made operational immediately in view of various emergencies such as outdoor train accidents. Officials including two Deputy Chief Ministers, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister were present in the meeting.