Bhubaneswar: Five more services provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be covered by the State Government under the Odisha Public Service Rights Act, 2012. Honorable Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered to implement this. Earlier, 26 services of the Department of Housing and Urban Development have been included in this Act.

Five more services to be added are:

1. Permission for alteration and addition/amendment of building plan (Time limit: 15 days to 30 days)

2. Permission for Revalidation of Building Plan (Time Limit: 7 Days)

3. Plinth Approval (Time Limit: 7 Days)

4. Trade License Provisional Certificate (Time Limit: 1 day) and