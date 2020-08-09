Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar records 166 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: 166 more cases take the total COVID19 tally in Bhubaneswar to 3929. 98 are new cases from quarantine while 68 are local contacts. Recovered cases at 2473 after 113 new recoveries.

