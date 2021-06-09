Odisha cabinet gives approval to transfer of Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited from Industries Department to Steel and Mines Department

Bhubaneswar : In a number of approvals by the Odisha cabinet , the transfer of Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (IDCOL) from Industries Department to Steel and Mines Department also gets nod by the members.

As per the press release,”Since the primary objective of IDCOL has now been shifted towards the Mining sector, the Cabinet have been pleased to approve the proposal for transfer of the subject “Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd.” from the Industries Department to the Steel and Mines Department by amendment of the Odisha Government Rules of Business.”

Besides, the activities of IDCOL are now mostly limited to mining operations with few industrial activities. IDCOL has been operating Limestone mines, Iron ore mines, Manganese mines and chromite mines for the past several years. It is presently focusing on consolidating its core activity of mineral-based industries, it added.