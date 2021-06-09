Odisha cabinet approved the construction of new roadways along with major bridges under the Biju Express Way

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik approved the construction of new roadways along with major bridges under the Biju Express Way. This will provide enhanced connectivity in Western Odisha and boost the industrial growth and overall economic development.

Passing through Kalahandi & Nuapada Dists, the 174.5 km expressway will boost trade and industrial activity, as the State Govt is working parallelly on leveraging development of the expressway to develop Biju Express Economic Corridor through Dept of Industries.