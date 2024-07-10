Odisha Cabinet approves 5 proposals; special corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for Odia Asmita Bhawan;appointment of 18,000 Junior Teachers

Bhubaneswar: State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approves 5 proposals, including enhancement of minimum wages of various categories of workers . Cabinet also approves proposal for appointment of 18,000 Junior Teachers; a special corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for Odia Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Akademi; and inclusion of around 6 lakh more farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana, says Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after the second Cabinet meeting of the BJP Govt

One of the approved proposals is the establishment of a corpus fund aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha, known as Odia Asmita. This fund is set at Rs 200 crore and is intended to support initiatives related to Odia culture, art, and heritage.

Additionally, plans include the establishment of the Odia Asmita Bhawan, a palm leaf manuscript museum, an Odia translation academy, the development of the Paika Rebellion Memorial, as well as the creation of e-libraries and Odia chairs at national and international universities.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to elevate the status of the Bali Yatra festival to an international level and provide financial assistance for training in Odissi music and dance.

Chief Minister Majhi also mentioned that a committee of experts will be appointed to develop detailed guidelines, and there are plans to increase the corpus fund in the future.