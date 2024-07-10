The 5-day Refresher-cum-Orientation Training Programme for English Teachers is being organised by the ST & SC Development, Minority & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Odisha, in collaboration with the State Institute for Language and Teachers Training (SILTT). The programme began with an inauguration ceremony on July 9. Shri Indramani Tripaty, Director, ST, graced the occasion.

Also present were Shri Tuku Barik, Joint Director, Shri Santosh Kumar Rath, Deputy Director, Miss Madhusmita Sahoo, Assistant Director, and Dr. Subas Chandra Das, SLPM, APMC, Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), alongside other SILTT officials.

Dr. Manmath Kundu, a distinguished English professor, is leading this training aimed at enhancing the skills of 57 English teachers from various districts. The programme focuses on advanced teaching methodologies and strategies in English language education.