Odisha board to declare Matric results today

Bhubaneswar: Results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2021, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) would be declared on Friday.

Along with the matriculation results, those of the Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examinations would also be released on Friday.The results would be placed before the BSE at 1 pm on the day for its approval, after which they would be declared from the board’s headquarters in Cuttack at 4 pm. Students can check their scores at www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards, informed the BSE on Thursday. Students can also check their results on their mobile phones by sending SMS- OR01 <Roll number> to 5676750. In view of the Covid-19 situation, the State Government last month had cancelled the matriculation examinations.

The BSE has adopted modalities to award marks for the examinations. The marks for School Regular (SR) and Quasi Regular (QR) students would be given based on their performances at half yearly and annual examinations of Class-IX and second, third and fourth practice tests of Class-X.

According to the BSE, 40% weightage would be given to the highest marks secured in Class-IX examinations in each subject while 60% weightage would be given to Class-X performance. Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class-X would be given weightage of 30% each.