Odisha Government asked the concerned officials to vaccinate Nepal nationals working in the State

Bhubaneswar: As per the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), the Odisha Government has asked the concerned officials to vaccinate Nepal nationals working in the State even if they don’t have the required identity proof.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra has written a letter to district Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) in this regard. Earlier, the State Government had directed the district administrations to vaccinate vulnerable people even if they don’t have the required identity proof.