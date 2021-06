Odisha Govt effected a reshuffle among senior IPS officers; Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa posted as Vigilance Director

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Thursday effected a reshuffle among senior IPS officers. OSPHWC CMD Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi was transferred as OSD in Home Department. Additional DG, Headquarters Lalit Das was posted as Intelligence Director. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda was transferred as Crime Branch ADG. Panda will remain in additional charge of the OSPHWC.

Law and Order ADG Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa was posted as Vigilance Director. Notably, previous Vigilance Director Debashis Panigrahi recently died of Covid. Intelligence Director RK Sharma was transferred as ADG, Law and Order. OSRTC CMD and CRUT CEO Arun Bothra was posted as Transport Commissioner. Home Guards and Fire Services IG Asheet Kumar Panigrahi was transferred as IG, Vigilance.