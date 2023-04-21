Odisha: BJD released 40-member list of star campaigners for Jharsuguda By-Poll; CM Naveen Patnaik Leads

Bhubaneswar: The BJD today released 40-member list of star campaigners for the ensuing by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is in the list who will lead the campaign.

A host ministers, former ministers, MLAs and cine stars are also included in the list.

BJD organizational secretary and MLA Pranab Prakash Das, senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra, Prasanna Acharya, Sarada Prasad Nayak are among others in the list. Ministers like Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Niranjan Pujari, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu and Rita Sahu wil also campaign for the party candidate.

Odia cine star Arindam Roy, Kuna Tripathy also found place in the list of star campaigners.

BJP has fielded Dipali Das, daughter of former Minister Naba Das, from the Jharsuguda constituency. She had filed her nomination papers on Tuesday.

The bypoll was necessitated after the murder of former Health Minister Naba Das by a police man in January. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on May 10.