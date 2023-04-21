Odisha: 3 Union Ministers, Central Leaders Among BJP’s Star Campaigners for Jharsuguda By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: The BJP today announced the list of 40-member list of star campaigners that includes three union ministers along with number of central leaders for the forthcoming by-election to Jharsuguda assembly segment. Union Ministers Dharmednra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Biseswar Tudu were named in the list of its star campaigners. BJP state president Manmohan Samal, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and former party president Samir Mohanty will also campaign.

Besides, former Union Ministers Jual Oram and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and central leaders like Sunil Bansal, D. Purandeswari and Vijaypal Singh Tomar have been entrusted with the task of campaigning for the party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy in Jharsuguda.

Odisha MPs Basanta Panda, Suresh Pujari, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Aparajita Sarangi have also found place in the list. National vice-president Baijayanta Panda and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, both from Odisha, will also canvass for the party nominee. Former minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, former MP Kharavela Swain and MLAs Mohan Charan Majhi, Nauri Nayak, Subash Panigrahi, Mukesh Mahaling, Kusum Tete and Suraj Suryabanshi have been named in the list.