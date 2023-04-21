President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Odisha On May 9

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 9. She is scheduled to attend the 12th convocation event of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, formerly known as North Orissa University in Baripada. The Private Secretary to the President has written to the vice-Chancellor of the university in this regard.

It will be her first visit to her home district after becoming the President of India. However, the Rashtrapati Bhawan is yet to inform regarding the detailed scheduled of her visit.