Odisha : Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited develops online method of booking halls for marriage and Funeral

Bhubaneswar : In view to provide ease in booking of marriage hall and funeral by people , Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has developed an online module to issue permissions for hosting marriage functions, funeral rites, and thread ceremonies by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The information was shared at their social media handel.

“Now getting permission for marriage & related functions, funeral rites, thread ceremonies, meetings, etc. has become easier! BSCL has developed an #onlineapplication Module through which online permissions can be obtained in a completely automated system from your smart devices,” tweeted BMC.