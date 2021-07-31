Odisha: Bhubaneswar shines out to be the first city in country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Lakhmikant Sethi informs that capital city Bhubaneswar turns out to be the first city in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 , as around 10.60 lakh people have already taken the vaccine first dose while around 8 lakh of them have been administered with both the doses.

Besides, almost all the residents of the capital city have been vaccinated with two doses some have received there first jab and soon will be receiving there second one two . While, the non-residents not yet vaccinated will be vaccinated as early as possible, said officials.