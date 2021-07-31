Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik appeals Center to look forward upon shortage in supply of fertilizers

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik appeals Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandviya to ensure sufficient supply of fertilizers to the state specially during the ongoing Kharif, 2021, against the monthly allocations, here on Saturday.

In a letter CM said, “The farmers in the State have suffered severe crop loss due to recent YAAS and several cyclonic storms during the previous years. Therefore to optimize their production the supply of the most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per requirement and during the Kharif till date, the state has received only 1,45,145 MT of urea against the allocation of 2,31,530 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000MT.”

Besides, the State has received 97,763 MT of DAP against the allocation of 1,52,000 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 MT and 42,867 MT of MOP and 1,05,798 MT of NPKS has been supplied against the allocation of 67,200 MT ,1,68,400 and agreed supply plan of 60,000 MT and 1,42,000 MT, respectively, the chief minister stated.

Further, as during the current May, June, and July, there has been a short supply of different fertilizers, I therefore request you to personally look forward to the matter of the supply of fertilizers to the state as per the monthly agreed supply plan including the backlog of the previous months for smooth distribution in the greater interest of the farmers, he added.