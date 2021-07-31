BRO restores connectivity at Yarlung-Lamang road in rain-hit Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi : Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored connectivity at Yarlung-Lamang road in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh. On July 26-27, 2021, the road was breached at multiple locations due to incessant rain and cloud burst.

Project Brahmank of BRO had mobilised its Engineer Task Force and Quick Response Team comprising skilled manpower and equipment like JCB, Dozers and Excavators. Braving tough weather conditions, fifty BRO personnel continued round-the-clock restoration work day with heavy equipment.

On July 27, 2021, the line of communication was restored for pedestrians and transhipment facility was provided to the Armed Forces personnel so that essential services like ration and medical facility reach the troops deployed at forward areas. The light vehicle connectivity was restored on July 28, 2021. The BRO continues to deploy its resources to ensure full connectivity by August 03, 2021.

The road under Project Brahmank of BRO was inaugurated on June 17, 2021. The strategically important road is crucial for the Armed Forces personnel posted in forward areas as well as the villages.