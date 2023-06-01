Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now handed over the operation & management of seven cesspool vehicles to a Transgender group

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is committed to improve the lives of vulnerable groups in urban areas by providing dignified livelihood opportunities across various sectors.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now handed over the operation & management of seven cesspool vehicles to a Transgender group.The group has signed an agreement with BMC on 31st May to provide desludging services in the Capital city.

We are proud of our partnership with Transgender groups who in the past have proved their mettle in management of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), water kiosks and in parking fees and holding tax collection. Heartiest Congratulations to

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Swikruti Transgender Group.